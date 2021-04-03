Marutirao Muley withdraws nomination in Basavakalyan

NCP candidate and former MLA Marutirao Muley who gave BJP the shivers by contesting the by-election from Basavakalyan assembly constituency has withdrawn his nomination paper on Saturday but BJP rebel candidate and former MLA Mallikarjun Khuba remained in the fray.

While the saffron party succeeded in convincing Muley into withdrawing the nomination, it failed to cajole Mallikarjun Khuba, the rebel candidate, into withdrawing his paper as an independent candidate. BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel, deputy chief minister Lakshman Savadi and home minister Basavaraj Bommai held prolonged talks with Muley. Housing minister V Somanna too contacted him over the phone.

Muley is said to have told them that the BJP has failed to protect the interest of the Maratha community and he has no faith in BJP leaders. He has contested as an NCP candidate as the community leaders pressured him. The BJP leaders finally made Muley speak directly to the chief minister. The BJP leaders said Yediyurappa has assured him of fulfilling their demands including appointing a chairman to Maratha Development Corporation and including the community in 2 A category. After which, Muley agreed to support the BJP.

However, former MLA and BJP leader Mallikarjun Khuba who is miffed at the party for not fielding him for the bypolls, has remained in the fray. As soon as he got wind of information that the BJP leaders will be visiting him, to convince into withdrawing the nomination, a board saying 'the entry of BJP leaders' is prohibited has been hung in front of his house. Due to this, the BJP leaders had to face embarrassment. Nalin Kumar Kateel, Lakshman Savadi and Basavaraj Bommai made a futile bid to contact Khuba till noon.

Khuba sent the message through his supporters that he has already filed his nomination paper and will step into the campaign once the Election Commission allots him a symbol. Hence no one should come to him requesting to withdraw the nomination. The BJP leaders then dropped their last-minute efforts to take Khuba into their kitty. Independent candidate Eranna Hadapad also took back his nomination.