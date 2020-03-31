MD of Jubilant to be summoned

District In-charge Minister V Somanna said that it is irresponsible on the part of the management of Nanjangud-based Jubilant Life Science, which is in the news for all the wrong reasons.

During a Facebook live, the minister said, even though the employees and their families, besides residents of Nanjangud and Mysuru district, are a worried lot, as the number of COVID-positive cases related to the company are on the rise, its managing director (MD) has gone to Delhi and has not returned to take stock of the situation.

Somanna said, "The MD of Jubilant would be summoned and the Deputy Commissioner would be asked to hold talks with him."