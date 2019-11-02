Minister C T Ravi should resign: P C Raje Gowda

Kannadapara Sanghatanegala Okkuta President P C Raje Gowda alleged that District In-charge Minister C T Ravi has insulted state flag by not hoisting it during Rajyotsava celebrations organised by the district administration in Chikkamagaluru.

Raje Gowda said, “Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in Bengaluru had hoisted state flag. However, Minister in Chikkamagaluru had hoisted only tri-colour national flag. As a tourism minister, he has not given priority to the state flag,” he said and demanded the resignation of Minister C T Ravi.

In the preparatory meeting on Rajyotsava, all the pro-Kannada organisations were invited in the past. Unfortunately, they were not invited this year. Even government offices were not illuminated.

He said, “It looks like there is confusion among the cabinet minister with regard to the state flag. Minister C T Ravi should apologise to the people of the district,” he demanded.