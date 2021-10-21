Minister directs to repair damaged road atop Chamundi Hill immediately

Minister in-charge of the district S T Somashekar has directed Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham to take up repair works of the damaged road atop Chamundi Hill.

In a communication, the minister has directed the DC to conduct spot inspection immediately and to take measures to start repair works.

It has to be noted that a portion of the road atop Chamundi Hill had collapsed following incessant rainfall last night.

The landslip had occurred on the road leading to Nandi from View Point.

The police have restricted vehicle movement on the stretch.

