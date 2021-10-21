Somashekar orders repair of road atop Chamundi Hill

Minister directs to repair damaged road atop Chamundi Hill immediately

It has to be noted that a portion of the road atop Chamundi Hill had collapsed following incessant rainfall last night

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS,
  • Oct 21 2021, 17:04 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2021, 17:04 ist
Minister in-charge of Mysuru S T Somashekar. Credit: DH Photo

Minister in-charge of the district S T Somashekar has directed Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham to take up repair works of the damaged road atop Chamundi Hill.

In a communication, the minister has directed the DC to conduct spot inspection immediately and to take measures to start repair works.

It has to be noted that a portion of the road atop Chamundi Hill had collapsed following incessant rainfall last night.

The landslip had occurred on the road leading to Nandi from View Point. 

The police have restricted vehicle movement on the stretch.

