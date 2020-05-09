Minister urges industries to be cautious

District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary urged all industries including chemical factories to exercise caution while reopening their plants that remained closed during the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The security aspects and operational guidelines should be looked into by MRPL, BSF, MCF and other industries in the district. After the styrene gas leak at a polymer plant at Vishakhapattanam, the public are apprehensive in the district.

Warning

The minister said the public had filed complaints against liquor outlets for charging more than the MRP.

Stringent action will be initiated against such outlets, he warned.

Officials from excise department should keep a tab on all liquor outlets in the district and initiate steps to cancel the licenses of those who collect more than the MRP.

Train services

MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said the Centre is committed to providing train services for the labourers stranded in Dakshina Kannada district.

“I have already spoken to Minister Suresh Angadi. The states should accept the stranded labourers and give their NoC for the same," he said.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said that over 20,000 labourers in the district had registered in Sevasindhu portal for travelling outside the state. Among them, 5,000 are from Jharkhand, 3,000 from Uttar Pradesh, 4,000 from Bihar.

District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said that he had spoken to the chief minister and chief secretary on providing train services to the stranded labourers.