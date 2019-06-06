Ministers offer special prayers at Kigga temple

Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar and Muzrai Minister P T Parameshwara Naik took part in the ‘Parjanya Japa’ and the related rituals held at Rishyashringaswamy Temple at Kigga on Thursday.

The state government had ordered that parjanya japa be performed and sacred fire rituals be offered in all endowment temples in the state, seeking good rain.

‘Vishesha Rudrabhisheka’, a special ablution, was offered to the presiding deity, famously known as the Rain God. The rituals started at Kigga temple at 5.30 am, at the auspicious timings of ‘Brahmi Muhurtham’. Each of the 21 priests chanted the Parjanya hymn 1,008 times. The chanting was complete in two and a half hours.

On behalf of govt

Speaking to the media, D K Shivakumar said that he and Naik had offered the prayers on behalf of the government, seeking good rains. He also hoped that, with the mercy of the rain God, the state will be free from drought.

“The government has sanctioned Rs 65 lakh for the renovation of the Rishyashringaswamy Temple. Measures will be taken to declare Rs one crore in the annual budget towards various development works in the temple,” said the minister.

Muzrai minister Parameshwara Naik initiated the development works in the temple on the occasion.

Cover for Gopura

“The ‘Gopuram’ or the temple tower, built during the reign of the Keladi rulers, is in a dilapidated condition. It has been planned to cover the ‘Gopuram’ with copper sheets, at a cost of Rs 50 lakh. Out of the Rs 65 lakh sanctioned, the Muzrai Department has released Rs 45 lakh and the rest Rs 20 lakh will be utilised from the temple fund”, Naik said.

The ministers also visited the Sharadamba Temple at Sringeri and called on the seers.

Congress leader Sachin Meega, Muzrai Department commissioner Shailaja T P, Irrigation Department engineer Satishchandra, temple managing committee president Subbanna Bhat, Sringeri Taluk Panchayat president Jayasheela Chandrashekhar and vice president Chandramati Timmappa were present on the occasion.

The Parjanya japa was performed in 15 other temples of Chikkamagaluru district.

Power of the Rain God

In the wake of a power deficit in the state during his tenure as power minister in the earlier Congress-led state government, D K Shivakumar visited the Rishyashringaswamy temple, offered prayers for rains and took a pledge on the occasion.

As his prayer was answered by the Rain God, Shivakumar fulfilled his pledge by offering a silver mask to the presiding deity.