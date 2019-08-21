Ministers take stock of flood damage

A day after being sworn-in as ministers, several of them visited parts of north Karnataka to take stock of the flood situation.

Ministers Laxman Savadi and Shashikala Jolle visited Belagavi on Wednesday for reviewing the damage caused by the floods. There were no MLAs or elected representatives to receive the ministers during their maiden visit to Belagavi as ministers. They later held a review meeting at the office of the deputy commissioner.

Savadi said flood victims need at least one and half months to return to their houses - some collapsed, some unfit for dwelling and some filled with slush. “Officials should take measures to immediately construct sheds identifying government land or by obtaining private land on lease for six months or year for relocation. If the affected people are willing to build sheds then they should be paid a compensation of Rs 50,000,” he said.

He asked the officials of Agriculture, Horticulture and Revenue departments to conduct a joint survey to asses the crop losses. The assessment on the losses should be done taking into considering the crop and investment made by the farmers.

Savadi said that it was a challenge for the government and administration to tackle the situation after natural disaster of a large scale. “We should face this situation with courage, confidence and deliver in such a manner so as to instill confidence that the government was there for the affected people and farmers at their time of despair.”

Jolle asked officials to take up fogging and cleanliness drive on large scale.

Earlier Deputy Commissioner S B Bommanhalli said the district received 490% excess rains which resulted in flooding of rivers that marooned 377 village and causing huge infrastructural and crop damage. A total 4.14 lakh people, 1.10 lakh animals have been affected. Crop on a total 2.34 lakh hectares have been damaged and 24 people lost life due to flood, he said.

Kittur MLA Mahantesh Doddagoudar, District in-charge Secretary Rakesh Singh, ZP CEO Dr Rajendra K V, Police Commissioner Lokesh Kumar were present.