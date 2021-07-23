Miscreants hack Beary Academy website

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  Jul 23 2021
  • updated: Jul 23 2021, 15:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Miscreants have hacked the website of the Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy used for transliterating Beary words using the Roman script and had uploaded obscene content.

Academy President Rahim Uchil in a complaint to the Cyber Crime police has said that miscreants have hacked all data from the database of bearyscript.in.

 “On July 14, we noticed during an admin login that the website contained obscene contents and photos. Meanwhile, in the ‘USER’ Section a message – ‘Hacked By Mr.7Mind’ was found. Hence, we immediately contacted Hostinger support and they found that our login password was weak. Based on their suggestion, we changed our password. However, we noticed the database being hacked again after two days,” Uchil said. 

An e-mail ID –RibelcyberTeam@gmail.com  was also found on the website, he said.

“Experts suggested us not to communicate with the said e-mail ID as it might be a trap to collect money. Experts also suggested us to file a complaint as there are possibilities of hackers trying to attack the website again after its restoration,” he said in the complaint.

“We have also requested the Cyber Crime Police to provide necessary information regarding cybersecurity to protect our website,” he said. 

The Academy had developed bearyscript.in to provide a transliteration facility for Beary script and was developed by St Aloysius College students U T Mohammed M Hussain, K A Misbahul Shafeeq, Melroy Pinto. The Cyber Crime Police Station has registered a case in this regard.

cybercrime
cybersecurity
hacking
Karnataka
Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy

