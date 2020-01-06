MM Hills: Stop vehicle midway, pay fine

The Forest department is imposing “on-the-spot fine” on vehicles which violate norms by stopping midway, either to feed the animals or to take pictures, on the road passing through Male Mahadeshwara Hill. The stringent measure has come into effect from January 1.

The wild animals run on to the roads to eat junk food thrown by passengers. Several roadkills have been reported on the roads inside the forest. Even though the Forest department has erected many caution boards, road users are not paying any heed.

Stopping vehicles on the roads passing through the sanctuary, having food, clicking pictures of wild animals, taking selfies, overspeeding of vehicles, feeding or throwing fruits at wild animals attract fine.

The range forest officers have been instructed to impose on the spot fine of Rs 2,000 for violation of norms, said MM Hill Deputy

Conservator of Forest V Yedukondalu. The RFOs will patrol these places to check the menace.

Environmental Development Committees (EDC) will be constituted in every range and the fine amount collected by the violators would be transferred to these committees.