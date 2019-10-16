More than 5K files pending with edu dept

More than 5,099 files are awaiting clearance at state department of primary and secondary education, of which over 1,300 files are pending for last three years.

The astonishing numbers were revealed during the review meeting conducted by Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Wednesday during his visit to the secretariat.

Following the complaints from several teachers about the long-pending files and their struggle to get them cleared, the minister visited himself secretariat on Wednesday and held a meeting with all section officers. He was shocked to know that over 5,099 files were pending.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting Suresh Kumar said, "For effective disposal of all these pending files we will hold a file disposal programme in the November and ensure all files are cleared by December 2019, except those with court cases."

Out of the 5,099 pending files, 1,323 are with the department for more than three years, 702 for over two years, 1266 are pending for one year old and 1,806 have been pending for less than a year. "There are over 1200 files relating to court and Lokayukta issues," said Principal Secretary to the department, S R Umashankar.

He said that shortage of section officers was one of the reasons for pendency. "Of the 109 sanctioned posts only 75 people have been filled," he added.

Answering about corruption allegations against the department, specially at secretariat for movement of files, Suresh Kumar said that the system of "paid movement" of files should be stopped and instead "auto movement" of files should commence. "No teacher should come to secretariat just for clearance of file."

However, the minister accepted the corruption allegation against his department officials and answered in a lighter vein, saying, "Some officers in our department have great love for Gandhi printed on currencies."