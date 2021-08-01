Motor Vehicle Inspector in ACB net

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths took Motor Vehicle Inspector Prabhakar of the Mysuru East RTO into custody while accepting a bribe.
According to the authorities, he had demanded an Rs 80,000 bribe from a driving school owner to issue a driving license for 70 persons. Finally, the Inspector agreed to issue DL for Rs 77,000.
