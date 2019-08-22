M'rastra ACB sleuth trap Vijayapura constable

The Maharastra Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths trapped Mallikarjun, a constable from the district, while he was reportedly receiving Rs one lakh bribe from suspects of Congress leader Reshma Padekanur's murder case.

It is said that he had finalised a deal for Rs 1.5 lakh. A DySP rank officer was with the constable when the incident occurred.

"We've no information regarding the DySP rank officer present on the spot," SP Prakash Nikkam clarified.

Padekanur's (35) body was found below Kolhar bridge in the district o May 17, 2019.

Based on a complaint by Reshma’s husband, Khaja Bandenawaz Padekanur, the police arrested Toufiq Ismail Sheikh, a leader of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM party) from Solapur, Maharashtra,in the first week of June.