Muslim-cooperation vital for removal of loudspeakers from mosques: Davangere MP

Davangere MP G M Siddeshwar stated that the co-operation of Muslims is vital with regard to removal of loudspeakers from mosques in the name of Supreme Court's order.

He was reacting to a query on why loudspeakers have not been removed from mosques despite the order issued by Supreme Court during an interaction with media persons, here on Friday.

He said India is a country where majority of people are Hindus and Muslims are minority. The religious issue of people belonging to minority group must be discussed. Their co-operation is also essential in this regard. The government has to handle the sensitive issue carefully. If loudspeakers are removed from mosques in the name of Supreme Court, media will term BJP as anti-minority, he added.

He also claimed that BJP leaders and workers are not fake Hindus, but the Congress is making negative comments on these lines for political gains. BJP has become a major political party in Karnataka on the basis of Hindutva ideology and so it would remain as pro-Hindu party.

