'Need Muslim cooperation for removing mosque speakers'

Muslim-cooperation vital for removal of loudspeakers from mosques: Davangere MP

Siddeshwar was reacting to a query on why loudspeakers have not been removed from mosques despite the SC order

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Davangere,
  • Sep 17 2021, 18:45 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2021, 18:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Davangere MP G M Siddeshwar stated that the co-operation of Muslims is vital with regard to removal of loudspeakers from mosques in the name of Supreme Court's order.

He was reacting to a query on why loudspeakers have not been removed from mosques despite the order issued by Supreme Court during an interaction with media persons, here on Friday.

He said India is a country where majority of people are Hindus and Muslims are minority. The religious issue of people belonging to minority group must be discussed. Their co-operation is also essential in this regard. The government has to handle the sensitive issue carefully. If loudspeakers are removed from mosques in the name of Supreme Court, media will term BJP as anti-minority, he added.

He also claimed that BJP leaders and workers are not fake Hindus, but the Congress is making negative comments on these lines for political gains. BJP has become a major political party in Karnataka on the basis of Hindutva ideology and so it would remain as pro-Hindu party.

Check out the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Mosques
Loudspeakers
India News
BJP
Supreme Court

Related videos

What's Brewing

Microsoft goes password-free: Here are ways to log in

Microsoft goes password-free: Here are ways to log in

Five players to watch as IPL rivalries are revived

Five players to watch as IPL rivalries are revived

Happy Birthday Modi: Here are some of his rare photos

Happy Birthday Modi: Here are some of his rare photos

Modi turns 71: 10 key decisions that redefined India

Modi turns 71: 10 key decisions that redefined India

Assam to burn nearly 2,500 rhino horns to bust myths

Assam to burn nearly 2,500 rhino horns to bust myths

Battle for digital privacy is reshaping the internet

Battle for digital privacy is reshaping the internet

 