Mysuru APMC President Basavaraj elected as State Agricultural Marketing Board director

Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Sep 11 2020, 16:19 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2020, 16:19 ist
APMC president Basavaraju and vice-president Nagaraju. Credit: DH Photo

Mysuru Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) President Basavaraj of the Congress party has been elected as Director of Karnataka State Agricultural Marketing Board.

Basavaraj was appointed after defeating JD(S) candidate Subash of Hunsur APMC President by one vote of seven. The election was held on Friday.

While Periyapatna, Nanjangud, T Narasipura and Mysuru Presidents supported Basavaraj, the presidents of H D Kote, Hunsur and K R Nagar supported Subash.

MLA Dr Yatheendra Siddaramaiah and other leaders congratulated Basavaraj on his appointed

