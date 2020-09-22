2 held for poaching, smuggling deer meat in Hunsur

The Forest Department has arrested two persons for poaching deer and smuggling the meat at Anechowkur Wildlife Ranger, Nagarahole National Park limits, in Hunsur taluk, said Assistant Conservator of Forest A V Sathish.
The accused were said to have hunted the deer near Kembukolli elephant trench and were shifting the meat when the officials nabbed them. Two others escaped during the raid.
A country rifle, deer meat and other equipment used for the crime have been seized and cases have been filed against the duo.
A seven-member team took part in the operation.
