Accused of a double murder case in Hunsur arrested

In a swift operation, the Hunsur town police arrested the accused in a double murder which happened at S S Sawmill near Vishweshwaraiah Circle in Hunsur town police station limits of Mysuru district on Wednesday night.

Venkatesh (65), the watchman of the sawmill and resident of Ranganatha Layout, and Shanmugam, a mentally challenged person, who used to sleep near the saw mill, were found murdered at the SS Sawmill on Wednesday night. The killer had allegedly hit their heads with a weapon.

The sawmill is owned by Sami Ulla Sharief.

The accused is said to be a drug addict and is suspected to have killed the duo while attempting burglary near the sawmill.

A senior official said that the investigation is progressing.

Mysuru district ASP Dr Nandini, DySP Mahesh, Circle Inspector Devendra, FSL (Forensic Science Lab) teams and a dog squad visited the spot.

ASP Nandini had formed a special team led by DySP to investigate the case.

An FIR has been filed at the Hunsur town police station.