Accused of a double murder case in Hunsur arrested

In a swift operation, the Hunsur town police arrested the accused in a double murder which happened at S S Sawmill near Vishweshwaraiah Circle in Hunsur town police station limits of Mysuru district on Wednesday night.
Venkatesh (65), the watchman of the sawmill and resident of Ranganatha Layout, and Shanmugam, a mentally challenged person, who used to sleep near the saw mill, were found murdered at the SS Sawmill on Wednesday night. The killer had allegedly hit their heads with a weapon.
The sawmill is owned by Sami Ulla Sharief.
The accused is said to be a drug addict and is suspected to have killed the duo while attempting burglary near the sawmill.
A senior official said that the investigation is progressing.
Mysuru district ASP Dr Nandini, DySP Mahesh, Circle Inspector Devendra, FSL (Forensic Science Lab) teams and a dog squad visited the spot.
ASP Nandini had formed a special team led by DySP to investigate the case.
An FIR has been filed at the Hunsur town police station.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
TXT, Jonas Brothers collaborate for 'Do It Like That'
Modi gifts eco-friendly diamond to Jill Biden
Why the Titanic disaster still enthralls
K'taka man fights bear, walks 2 kms with eye gouged out
Missing submersible chief has personal Titanic connect
‘Stunning’ vegetarian menu for PM at State Dinner in US
K'taka woman with just two bulbs gets Rs 1L power bill