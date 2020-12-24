Administrator appointed for Palace Panchagavi Mutt

Administrator for Palace Panchagavi Mutt

The Assistant Commissioner of Mysuru has been appointed as the Administrator of the Palace Panchagavi Mutt, in Mysuru, in view of conserving agricultural lands and other properties of the Mutt as per government orders.

The government has passed the order in the wake of complaints that the mutt, situated at the foot of Chamundi Hill, has misused its properties for personal gains of a few persons. As per a notification from the Assistant Commissioner, all correspondence and transactions with the mutt should be done through him, until further government orders.

