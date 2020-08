Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths raided the house of an officer attached to Mysuru City Corporation here on Wednesday.

The ACB officials of Ramnagara raided the residence of Assistant Commissioner of Zone 6, Nagaraju. The officials are inspecting documents at his house in Kuvempunagar, his office and at his relative's house.

The ACB officials had received a complaint of disproportionate assets against the officer.