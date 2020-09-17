B V Karanth's birth anniversary to be observed as Bharatiya Theatre Music Day

Birth anniversary of the late theatre person, B V Karanth, which falls on September 19, will be declared as Bharatiya Theatre Music Day or ‘Bharatiya Ranga Sangeetha Dina’ in Kannada. This is the 91st birth anniversary of Karanth.

Director of Rangayana Addanda C Cariyappa said nonagenarian Paramashivan, who was music director in Gubbi Nataka Company of Gubbi Veeranna, will make an announcement to this effect on Saturday, at 4.30 pm, at Rangayana in Mysuru.

“Theatre person Srinivas G Kappanna will launch the uploading of Karanth’s theatre music audio on internet social media. Rangayana artists will sing songs, tuned by Karanth. Its video recording will be uploaded on Facebook and YouTube. The links will be available on www.rangayana.org,” he said.

Cariyappa said Indian theatre is based on music and dance. “This is noticed in theatre forms of all states and communities. In Karnataka, we have Hari Katha, Kamsale, Suggi Kunitha, Veeragase, Yakshagana, etc. Even professional or company theatre and folk theatre stress on music. Modern theatre, which is influenced by Western theatre, has also retained music as its integral part. Theatre music is part of performance that appears for small duration, yet haunts the audience long after the play,” he said.

“Karanth, founder of Rangayana and also Neelakanteshwara Natya Seva Sangha (Ninasam), liberated himself from the shackles of ideologies and strived to strengthen theatre. He used to say, our words should be like a song and songs should be like our words from the heart; music knows no religion, its a part of all faiths; theatre music does not need scholars, one should just understand rhythm and melody. Thus, he gave a new dimension to Indian theatre music, on basis of tradition,” Cariyappa said.

He said, “Karanth, who was also director of Bharat Bhavan Rang Mandal in Bhopal, gave a fresh perspective and added value to Kannada theatre, at a time when it was being overshadowed by other forms of entertainment, including cinema. He introduced the colourful magical technical grandiosity to theatre, accompanied by music and dance to enhance audience experience.”

Cariyappa said, “We plan to organise seminars on theatre music, felicitate senior artistes related to theatre music and conduct workshops on theatre music. We wish other theatre organisations and enthusiasts will engage in similar activities, to mark the Indian Theatre Music Day, in memory of Karanth.”