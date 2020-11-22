BSY’s visit to MM Hills: DC reviews preparations

Ravi accompanied by officials oversaw the preparations in the wake of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s visit to Male Mahadeshwara Hill in Hanur taluk Chamarajanagar district. The chief minister is scheduled to visit the popular pilgrim centre on on November 25 and 26.

Yediyurappa will launch various development works taken up by the MM Hill Temple Development Authority and also participate in the foundation laying ceremony for several development projects.

Superintendent of Police Divya Sara Thomas accompanied the DC, and discussed about the preparations along with MM Hill Temple Development Authority secretary Jayavibhavaswamy.

The DC visited the guesthouses where the CM and the ministers will be staying overnight on November 25 and told the SP to take necessary measures for security. He also visited the helipad.

The deputy commissioner held a meeting with the officials at Nagamalai Bhavan and took stock of the situation. He directed the officials to follow the protocol during the CM’s visit and ensure that all preparations were completed in advance.

Salur mutt’s Chennamallikarjuna Swami, Additional Deputy Commissioner C L Anand, Additional SP Anitha Haddannavar and other officials participated in the meeting.