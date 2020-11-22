BSY’s visit to MM Hills: DC reviews preparations

BSY’s visit to MM Hills: DC reviews preparations

Gayathri GR
Gayathri GR, Chamarajanagar, DHNS , Chamarajanagar, DHNS,
  • Nov 22 2020, 23:31 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2020, 00:58 ist

Ravi accompanied by officials oversaw the preparations in the wake of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s visit to Male Mahadeshwara Hill in Hanur taluk Chamarajanagar district. The chief minister is scheduled to visit the popular pilgrim centre on  on November 25 and 26.

Yediyurappa will launch various development works taken up by the MM Hill Temple Development Authority and also participate in the foundation laying ceremony for several development projects.

Superintendent of Police Divya Sara Thomas accompanied the DC, and discussed about the preparations along with MM Hill Temple Development Authority secretary Jayavibhavaswamy.

The DC visited the guesthouses where the CM and the ministers will be staying overnight on November 25 and told the SP to take necessary measures for security. He also visited the helipad.

The deputy commissioner held a meeting with the officials at Nagamalai Bhavan and took stock of the situation. He directed the officials to follow the protocol during the CM’s visit and ensure that all preparations were completed in advance.

Salur mutt’s Chennamallikarjuna Swami, Additional Deputy Commissioner C L Anand, Additional SP Anitha Haddannavar and other officials participated in the meeting.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka Chief Minister
B S Yediyurappa
MM Hills

What's Brewing

Actor Alan Rickman's diaries to be published as a book

Actor Alan Rickman's diaries to be published as a book

The women who served as a deadly duo for the Taliban

The women who served as a deadly duo for the Taliban

Sabarimala temple in crisis; daily revenue falls 97%

Sabarimala temple in crisis; daily revenue falls 97%

RBI 1st central bank to reach million Twitter followers

RBI 1st central bank to reach million Twitter followers

 