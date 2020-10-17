Centre extends support to tackle flood crisis: CM BSY

Centre extends support to tackle flood situation, says CM Yediyurappa; felicitates Covid warriors

T R Sathish Kumar
T R Sathish Kumar, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Oct 17 2020, 10:18 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2020, 10:18 ist
Covid warriors -- nurse P M Rukmini, ASHA volunteer Noor Jaan, civic worker Maragamma, social worker Ayub Ahamed, Police personnel P Kumar and Dr T R Naveen -- being felicitated during the inaugural function of Dasara, atop the Chamundi Hill, in Mysuru, on Saturday. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Cooperation Minister S T Somasekhar and Agriculture Minister B C Patil are seen. Credit: DH Photo

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to him over phone on Friday evening and assured of extending all help from the Centre, to tackle the flood situation in North Karnataka region.

Speaking during the inaugural function of Dasara, atop Chamundi Hill, in Mysuru, on Saturday morning, the CM said, Covid crisis and floods are the twin problems ailing the state and thus steps have been taken to tackle both. “The Prime Minister sought information on the flood situation and the relief measures taken. He was told that a few affected villages have been shifted to safer places. Revenue Minister R Ashoka is touring the affected areas, monitoring relief measures. The officials have been directed to distribute relief to the victims, within a week,” Yediyurappa said.

“In August and September, the estimated loss due to floods in Karnataka is over Rs 9,000 crore. Compensation will be provided to victims and infrastructure will be strengthened in phases,” he said.

Funds for Chamundi Hill

He said, Rs 7.5 crore has been sanctioned for the development of Chamundi Hill, following a demand by people’s representatives. “The funds are meant to develop the lakes atop the hill, for the steps and for lighting the paths,” he said

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
floods
Coronavirus
COVID-19
B S Yediyurappa

What's Brewing

How satire site Babylon Bee, capitalises on confusion

How satire site Babylon Bee, capitalises on confusion

DH Toon | Bihar Assembly polls: 'Ache din' loading...

DH Toon | Bihar Assembly polls: 'Ache din' loading...

IPL 2020 | RR vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | RR vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

Never expected to bag the first rank, says NEET topper

Never expected to bag the first rank, says NEET topper

Online shopping the pandemic away? There's a better way

Online shopping the pandemic away? There's a better way

 