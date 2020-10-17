Centre extends support to tackle flood situation, says CM Yediyurappa; felicitates Covid warriors

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to him over phone on Friday evening and assured of extending all help from the Centre, to tackle the flood situation in North Karnataka region.

Speaking during the inaugural function of Dasara, atop Chamundi Hill, in Mysuru, on Saturday morning, the CM said, Covid crisis and floods are the twin problems ailing the state and thus steps have been taken to tackle both. “The Prime Minister sought information on the flood situation and the relief measures taken. He was told that a few affected villages have been shifted to safer places. Revenue Minister R Ashoka is touring the affected areas, monitoring relief measures. The officials have been directed to distribute relief to the victims, within a week,” Yediyurappa said.

“In August and September, the estimated loss due to floods in Karnataka is over Rs 9,000 crore. Compensation will be provided to victims and infrastructure will be strengthened in phases,” he said.

Funds for Chamundi Hill

He said, Rs 7.5 crore has been sanctioned for the development of Chamundi Hill, following a demand by people’s representatives. “The funds are meant to develop the lakes atop the hill, for the steps and for lighting the paths,” he said