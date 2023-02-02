Cong postpones screening of BBC documentary in Mysuru

Congress postpones plan to screen BBC documentary on Modi in Mysuru

The Congress had planned to screen the movie near the party office on Jhansi Rani Lakshmi Bai Road (JLB) near the city railway station

Shilpa P
Shilpa P, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Feb 02 2023, 14:53 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2023, 15:10 ist
Credit: DH Photo

In wake of BJP's petition to Supreme Court for screening of two episodes of documentary by the BBC on Prime Minister Narendra Modi related to Gujarat riots, Mysuru city police did not permit Congress to screen them in Mysuru. 

Also Read | BBC documentary: Russia accuses BBC of 'waging information war' against those pursuing independent policy

They had planned to screen them near the Congress office on Jhansi Rani Lakshmi Bai Road (JLB) near the city railway station, in Mysuru, on Thursday. 

KPCC spokesperson M Lakshmana said, "We were ready with the copies of two episodes of the documentary India: The Modi Question to screen them. But since the police did not permit it, since the hearing of the petition to bring stay for that documentary in SC was today (Thursday), we have postponed our plan to screen the documentary. We will screen it shortly."

 

 

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mysuru
Karnataka
Karnataka News
BBC Documentary Row
Narendra Modi

What's Brewing

Aus is removing Queen Elizabeth II's image from $5 note

Aus is removing Queen Elizabeth II's image from $5 note

Beyonce announces first new tour in nearly seven years

Beyonce announces first new tour in nearly seven years

Bangalore: A paradise lost

Bangalore: A paradise lost

What is Hindenburg Research?

What is Hindenburg Research?

Within FFP rules, but Chelsea take huge gamble

Within FFP rules, but Chelsea take huge gamble

DH Toon | FM loosens purse strings in pre-poll Budget

DH Toon | FM loosens purse strings in pre-poll Budget

LoL: Best Memes on Budget 2023

LoL: Best Memes on Budget 2023

 