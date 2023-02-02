Congress postpones plan to screen BBC documentary on Modi in Mysuru

In wake of BJP's petition to Supreme Court for screening of two episodes of documentary by the BBC on Prime Minister Narendra Modi related to Gujarat riots, Mysuru city police did not permit Congress to screen them in Mysuru.

They had planned to screen them near the Congress office on Jhansi Rani Lakshmi Bai Road (JLB) near the city railway station, in Mysuru, on Thursday.

KPCC spokesperson M Lakshmana said, "We were ready with the copies of two episodes of the documentary India: The Modi Question to screen them. But since the police did not permit it, since the hearing of the petition to bring stay for that documentary in SC was today (Thursday), we have postponed our plan to screen the documentary. We will screen it shortly."