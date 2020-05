After a gap of a one-and-a-half month, Bengaluru-Mysuru highway has come alive as a large number of vehicles started moving on Wednesday.

Hundreds of vehicles are travelling between the two cities. Due to the movement of a large number of vehicles, there were traffic jams at the check posts on the highway.

Several vehicles were seen standing in a queue at a check post near Naguvanahalli as police were checking passes.