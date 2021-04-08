Covid-19-negative report mandatory to enter Mysuru

Covid-19-negative report mandatory to enter Mysuru

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Apr 08 2021, 13:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2021, 13:25 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

With the cases of Covid-19 are increasing with each passing day, it is mandatory for people including tourists coming to Mysuru from Bengaluru to possess a Covid-19-negative report not older than 72 hours.

Also Read | Mysuru reports 243 fresh Covid-19 cases

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri has made it compulsory for the people coming from Bengaluru to carry a test report.

The DC said a large number of people travel between the two cities for business and other purposes.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Mysuru
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Myanmar crisis sounds death knell for garment industry

Myanmar crisis sounds death knell for garment industry

The ulti-mutt pet? China develops a AI-powered robo-dog

The ulti-mutt pet? China develops a AI-powered robo-dog

Indonesia Prez Jokowi wants something more than growth

Indonesia Prez Jokowi wants something more than growth

YouTube reveals views that go to rule-breaking videos

YouTube reveals views that go to rule-breaking videos

Is ‘femtech’ the next big thing in healthcare?

Is ‘femtech’ the next big thing in healthcare?

Will people of colour win all 4 acting Oscars in 2021?

Will people of colour win all 4 acting Oscars in 2021?

India's worsening gender gap worrying

India's worsening gender gap worrying

AstraZeneca vaccine: What we know and don't know

AstraZeneca vaccine: What we know and don't know

 