Covid-19-negative report mandatory to enter Mysuru

With the cases of Covid-19 are increasing with each passing day, it is mandatory for people including tourists coming to Mysuru from Bengaluru to possess a Covid-19-negative report not older than 72 hours.
Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri has made it compulsory for the people coming from Bengaluru to carry a test report.
The DC said a large number of people travel between the two cities for business and other purposes.
