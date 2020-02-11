Despite ban, public smoking rampant in Mysuru

Though smoking of cigarette and beedi in public places is an offence, the menace remains unchecked in the city. Violation of Section 6(B) of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COPTA), 2003, which prohibits the selling of tobacco products within 100 yards of educational institutions, is also rampant.

Cigarette and tobacco products are available in a majority of tea shops and the vendors allow their customers to smoke on the shop premises. ‘No Smoking’ boards are missing in many shops. Until recently, the City Police used to impose a fine of Rs 200 for smokers and public smoking was under check.

As per norms, selling of loose cigarettes, beedis, and chewing tobacco is a violation of Sections 7, 8 and 9 of COTPA as per a notification issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare. For the first time offence, the person or vendor is liable for a punishment of imprisonment up to one year or a fine of up to Rs 1,000 or both under COPTA. For repeated violations, the Act has a provision for imprisonment up to two years and a fine of up to Rs 3,000.

The Act prohibits smoking of tobacco in public places, except in special smoking zones in hotels, restaurants, and airports and, open spaces or places where smoking is restricted such as auditoriums, movie theatres, hospitals, public transport vehicles and their related facilities.

Smoking is not allowed in bars, pubs, amusement centres, offices, libraries, courts, post offices, markets, shopping malls, canteens, refreshment rooms, banquet halls, discotheques, coffee houses, educational institutions and parks. However, hotels with a minimum of 30 rooms should have a separate smoking zone.

A tea stall vendor at Chamundipuram said, "The government should completely ban tobacco products, rather than imposing a fine. It is not possible to sell a full pack of cigarettes as not many customers purchase full packs."

An officer of the District Tobacco Control Cell claimed that the Cell and also the Health department will launch a drive to check the violation of COTPA. The District Tobacco Control Cell has registered 1,162 cases for violating (COTPA) and has collected a total fine of Rs 2 lakh, in 2019.