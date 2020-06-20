Fire at medical store in Mysore's Kuvempunagar; no casualties

A medical shop at Kuvempunagar in Mysuru was gutted in fire. However, no casualty was reported.

A massive fire broke out at Mega Medicals in Kuvempunagar and medicines worth lakhs of rupees were destroyed due to the fire. The Fire and Emergency Services personnel managed to douse the fire.

An official of the emergency department said the exact reason for the mishap is yet to be ascertained and no casualty has been reported. As the shop was filled with medicines and chemicals, the fire spread in a short span of time, he said.