Fire at medical store in Mysore

Fire at medical store in Mysore's Kuvempunagar; no casualties

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS , Mysuru,
  • Jun 20 2020, 13:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2020, 13:32 ist

A medical shop at Kuvempunagar in Mysuru was gutted in fire. However, no casualty was reported.

A massive fire broke out at Mega Medicals in Kuvempunagar and medicines worth lakhs of rupees were destroyed due to the fire. The Fire and Emergency Services personnel managed to douse the fire.

An official of the emergency department said the exact reason for the mishap is yet to be ascertained and no casualty has been reported. As the shop was filled with medicines and chemicals, the fire spread in a short span of time, he said.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Fire
Mysuru
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Maharashtra's 150 forts documented with maps

Maharashtra's 150 forts documented with maps

In this layout, every drop is accounted for

In this layout, every drop is accounted for

Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse to dim Africa, Asia

Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse to dim Africa, Asia

COVID-19 brings out Left, Right's worst monetary plans

COVID-19 brings out Left, Right's worst monetary plans

 