Five more test positive for COVID-19 in Mysuru

Five more test positive for COVID-19 in Mysuru; tally reaches 47 in district

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Apr 11 2020, 13:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2020, 13:17 ist
Representative image. (Credit: AFP Photo)

With five more people being tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, the number of cases in Mysuru increased to 47. However, there are 45 active cases as of now as two persons were discharged as they recovered.

All the five, who were tested positive today, are employees of Nanjangud-based Jubilant Generic. 

Of the 47 cases reported in the district, 36 are related to the company.

It has to be noted that one foreign returnee and an employee of the company were discharged after they recovered.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Mysuru
Karnataka
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Retail industry faces financial crisis due to lockdown

Retail industry faces financial crisis due to lockdown

Lockdown: With liquor stores shut, Goa opts for hurrack

Lockdown: With liquor stores shut, Goa opts for hurrack

Weinstein hit with third sexual assault case

Weinstein hit with third sexual assault case

Coronavirus: Why have so many died in New York?

Coronavirus: Why have so many died in New York?

 