Five more test positive for COVID-19 in Mysuru; tally reaches 47 in district

With five more people being tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, the number of cases in Mysuru increased to 47. However, there are 45 active cases as of now as two persons were discharged as they recovered.

All the five, who were tested positive today, are employees of Nanjangud-based Jubilant Generic.

Of the 47 cases reported in the district, 36 are related to the company.

It has to be noted that one foreign returnee and an employee of the company were discharged after they recovered.