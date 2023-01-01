Forest watcher dies in elephant attack in Mysuru

Forest watcher dies in elephant attack in Mysuru

This is the second death due to elephant attack in Mysuru district in the past two days

Shilpa P
Shilpa P, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jan 01 2023, 22:30 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2023, 03:23 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A forest watcher was killed in an elephant attack in Metikuppe range of Nagarahole tiger reserve, HD Kote taluk, in Mysuru district late on Saturday night.

Mahadevaswamy (35), a native of Somedevarahundi of HD Kote taluk, is the deceased. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

The incident occurred when the forest department personnel were driving back wild elephants into the forest on Saturday night and a jumbo attacked Mahadevaswamy.  Though the seriously injured Mahadevaswamy was rushed to taluk hospital in HD Kote, he died en route. His body was handed over to relatives after autopsy.

This is the second death due to elephant attack in Mysuru district in the past two days. A wild elephant had killed a woman and injured three others at Chikkabeechanahalli in Hunsur taluk on Friday.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Mysuru

