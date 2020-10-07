Free rapid Covid test for roadside Mysuru vendors start

Free rapid antigen Covid-19 tests for roadside Mysuru vendors begins

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Oct 07 2020, 12:24 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2020, 12:24 ist
A health worker collects a sample via Rapid Antigen kit for Covid-19 test, during Unlock 3.0, at Deonar in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo

The Mysuru City Corporation started giving free rapid antigen tests for roadside vendors and traders in the city, on Wednesday. 

The tests were conducted by the Health Department personnel near Devaraja market from the morning. The vendors were seen lining up to undergo tests. They should undergo rapid antigen and RT-PCR tests twice a month. 

The spurt in Covid-19 cases in Mysuru district has called for the emergent steps for the health of the citizens and the traders. 

The Corporation has identified more than 20 centres in Mysuru city, where the tests would be conducted free of cost for the citizens and traders. 

