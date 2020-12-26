GP polls: ‘Rs 2k for each vote’

With the authorities gearing up for the second phase of gram panchayat elections to be held on December 27, it is alleged that the voters are being lured with cash, in Pandavapura taluk, Mandya district.

It is alleged that the candidates are distributing Rs 2,000 cash for each vote. Some leaders have taken the responsibility to ensure that their candidates win the elections and have been distributing cash, according to the villagers. Some political leaders, who have taken the GP polls as a prestige issue, are trying to attract the voters with freebies and cash.

