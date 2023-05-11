Illegal resorts in Karnataka's BRT tiger reserve: NTCA directs action

The Assistant Inspector General of Forests, National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) Headquarters, has written to the Chief Wildlife Warden of Karnataka on May 11, 2023, directing to take action, based on the report submitted by AIG, NTCA Regional Office, Bengaluru, over illegal resorts, homestays, lodges, hotels in the enclosure of Biligiri Ranganathaswamy Temple (BRT) Tiger Reserve.
It may be mentioned that environmentalist Giridhar Kulkarni had written to NTCA headquarters on the illegal resorts and homestays in BRT range. Based on this, Deputy Inspector General of NTCA Rajendra G Garawad wrote to the Inspector General of Forest, NTCA, Bengaluru, seeking factual report on illegal resorts, homestays, layouts on private lands within the BRT Tiger Reserve limits.
The Assistant Inspector General of Forest Harini Venugopal, along with the DCF and other Forest department officials, conducted an inspection from November 7 to 9, 2022, and they found illegal resorts and homestays in BRT tiger reserve. They submitted a report on November 28, 2022.
The report stated that illegal resorts and homestays were being operated violating the guidelines of NTCA and eco-sensitive zone. The illegal constructions have come up without necessary permission from the Tourism and Forest departments and Pollution Control Board.
Dr Abhishek Kumar, Assistant Inspector General of Forest (NTCA), on Thursday directed to enclose the site inspection and factual status report in respect of the illegal homestays and resorts at BRT, with special emphasis on actionable points. He has also requested that appropriate action be taken under intimation to the NTCA. A copy has also been sent to the Field director of BRT and Giridhar.
