Leopard dies in hit-and-run on Mysuru ring road

It had suffered a spinal cord injury

Shilpa P, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jan 08 2023, 00:31 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2023, 02:02 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

A male leopard aged around 6 or 7 years died after it was hit by a vehicle on the Mysuru Ring Road near Uttanahalli on Friday night.

According to Lakshmikanth, Assistant Conservator of Forest, Mysuru Division, the incident occurred around 11.45 pm on Friday night. Although Forest officials rescued treated it, it died around 4 am. It had suffered a spinal cord injury. He added that it was a hit-and-run case and the vehicle could not be traced.

The leopard might have come from Chamundi hill. The autopsy was performed on Saturday.

