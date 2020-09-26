Man sentenced to prison for life for killing wife in dowry case

The Fifth Additional District Sessions Court Judge sentenced a man to life imprisonment after he was convicted of killing his wife for dowry.

The court convicted Shivanna of Suttur village in Nanjangud taluk in Mysuru district. Shivanna had killed his wife Devi, daughter of Ankanayaka of Udbur village.

The couple had married in 2012 and everything was going smoothly but, Shivanna started to torture his wife to bring dowry. Shivanna killed Devi on March 27, 2016 and disposed the corpse. Devi's body was found on April 22.