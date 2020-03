A 23-year-old pregnant woman committed suicide at Kalkunike in Mysuru district's Hunsur taluk on Sunday after allegedly being harassed for dowry by her husband and in-laws.

The deceaded, Lakshmi, married one Yogesh 10 months ago.

According to Lakshmi's parents, Yogesh and his family members were harassing her by demanding dowry.

We had given them dowry and gold when they got married but Yogesh continued to demand a site and pester her, said Lakshmi's family.