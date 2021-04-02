Mysuru Mayor Rukmini Madegowda tests positive for Covid-19

Mysuru Mayor Rukmini Madegowda and her husband Madegowda, who is also a Zilla Parishad member, tested positive for Covid-19.
The Mayor had participated in several programmes and also chaired a meeting at Mysuru City Corporation, recently. The health department authorities had collected Rukmini's swab sample on March 31.
Her husband Madegowda was the primary contact.
