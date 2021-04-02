Mysuru Mayor tests positive for Covid-19

Mysuru Mayor Rukmini Madegowda tests positive for Covid-19

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS,
  • Apr 02 2021, 10:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2021, 10:08 ist
Rukmini Madegowda. Credit: DH Photo

Mysuru Mayor Rukmini Madegowda and her husband Madegowda, who is also a Zilla Parishad member, tested positive for Covid-19.

The Mayor had participated in several programmes and also chaired a meeting at Mysuru City Corporation, recently. The health department authorities had collected Rukmini's swab sample on March 31.

Her husband Madegowda was the primary contact.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mysuru
Karnataka
Rukmini Madegowda
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | First women military cops gear up for Army

In Pics | First women military cops gear up for Army

DH Toon | 'Our April Fool's Day is on November 8'

DH Toon | 'Our April Fool's Day is on November 8'

Laxmibai & Bendre: Couple goes retro for photoshoot

Laxmibai & Bendre: Couple goes retro for photoshoot

1st batch of women military cops gears up to join Army

1st batch of women military cops gears up to join Army

Instagram Reels gets TikTok's duet-like feature

Instagram Reels gets TikTok's duet-like feature

'Angriest octopus' lashes out at man on Australia beach

'Angriest octopus' lashes out at man on Australia beach

In Pics | 10 must-watch Rajinikanth movies

In Pics | 10 must-watch Rajinikanth movies

Man found 15,000 bees in his car after grocery shopping

Man found 15,000 bees in his car after grocery shopping

 