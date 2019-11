City crime branch police has arrested a 19-year-old youth for cheating students.

The accused P Vinay of Hanur taluk in Chamarajanagar district is also a student. According to the police, he was cheating rural students by promising them admission to BCM hostel in the city. Vinay had tagged his mobile number with the hostel website.

The police said Vinay introduced himself as warden, or officer in charge of the hostel and demanded money from the students assuring admission.