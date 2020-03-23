Mysuru SP warns of action against people who roam unnecessarily amidst COVID-19 lockdown

Superintendent of Police C B Ryshyanth asked people not to roam around unnecessarily so that one can prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a press conference, here, on Monday, the SP said majority of the people are reluctant to cooperate to avert COVID-19. We will book such people roaming unnecessarily under the IPC Section 270, the SP warned.

It has to be noted that Deputy Commission Abhiram G Sankar has been urging the people not to move around unnecessarily but, people are reluctant.

The SP said there are provisions for imprisonment.