Mysuru SP warns of action against people who roam unnecessarily amidst COVID-19 lockdown

Mysuru SP warns people against roaming unnecessarily

Ranjith Kandya
  • Mar 23 2020, 14:46 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2020, 14:47 ist
Representative image. (Credit: DH Photo)

Superintendent of Police C B Ryshyanth asked people not to roam around unnecessarily so that one can prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a press conference, here, on Monday, the SP said majority of the people are reluctant to cooperate to avert COVID-19.  We will book such people roaming unnecessarily under the IPC Section 270, the SP warned.

It has to be noted that Deputy Commission Abhiram G Sankar has been urging the people not to move around unnecessarily but, people are reluctant.

The SP said there are provisions for imprisonment.

Mysuru
Coronavirus
Karnataka
COVID-19
