Mysuru student apologises to judiciary for her inappropriate behaviour in court premises

B Nalini, a student of MDes, in photography design, National Institute of Design, in Gandhinagar, who is charged of Sedition under IPC Section 124A, has apologised to the judiciary, the media and the community for her inappropriate behaviour in the court premises on Tuesday.

It has to be recalled that Nalini allegedly displayed a 'Free Kashmir' placard, during a protest on January 8, opposing the attack on JNU students and teachers, at Manasagangotri, the University of Mysore (UoM) campus. Members of the Mysuru Bar Association decided not to represent Nalini. Pruthvi Kiran, who helped Nalini to get anticipatory bail, also stayed away, citing personal reasons.

While Jayalakshmipuram Police filed a suo moto case on January 9, the UoM Registrar also filed a case on the same day. The first hearing of the case was held in the Second Additional District and Sessions Court on January 14 and was adjourned for January 20 as Public Prosecutor Anand Kumar sought time to file objections to the anticipatory bail of Nalini.

Nalini shouted 'no humanity' and expressed anguish when media persons took her photos and shot videos. Her mother also expressed unhappiness over media persons' behaviour. She squatted on the footpath, challenging the media to shoot videos forever. Later, her parents pacified her and escorted her.

In a press statement, released on Tuesday night, Nalini has said: "I hold myself accountable for my irresponsible actions, hysterical behaviour at and around Mysore District Court. I have realised that creating such a scene was a mistake on my part and I feel remorseful. However, I want you to understand and empathise with the situation I have been wrongly and ridiculously forced into."

"I wish to change, become better and be more responsible. Obeying the judiciary and basic decency skipped my mind. To all those who are showing solidarity to all dissenters, thank you for having faith in us. Dissent is our right and we shall exercise it freely. Let’s all agree to live and let live," the statement reads.