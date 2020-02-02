Mysuru woman gets lifer for killing illegitimate child

Mysuru's Seventh Additional District and Sessions Court on Sunday awarded life imprisonment to a woman for killing her illegitimate child on May 8, 2017.

The woman, Vani (name changed), a resident of Nanjangud taluk, was in a relationship with one Basavaraju. While she had killed her girl child, Basavaraju had disposed of the dead body.

The villagers had noticed the dead body and lodged police complaint after which the police submitted a chargesheet against Vani and Basavaraju.

While the judge awarded life term to Vani, Basavaraj was sentenced to two years in prison.