Mysuru's 'Dasara Aahara Mela' to cater to taste buds in healthy way

Food is a basic necessity. But, it has grown out of proportion, to become an obsession, with the availability of a wide range of dishes and possibilities. In most festivals and exhibitions, food sections and counters receive the highest footfall.

Nearly, two decades ago, food was a part of Dasara only on the Exhibition Grounds. Over the years, ‘Dasara Aahara Mela’ has become a main part of Mysuru Dasara celebrations.

A couple of years ago, the 'Dasara Aahara Mela' was held in multiple venues, to cater to the taste buds and cravings of food connoisseurs.

After two years of Covid-19 restrictions, this year the 'Dasara Aahara Mela' will resume in a big way, to cater to the taste buds of the visitors in a healthy way.

Joint Director for Food and Civil Supplies, also working president of 'Dasara Aahara Mela' Sub-Committee, Kumuda Sharath said that this year the Mela would be held from September 26 to October 3 at two venues, Bharat Scouts and Guides Grounds, behind DC’s Office; and on MUDA Grounds, near Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel.

In 2019 also, the Mela was held on the same two grounds, for the benefit of businessmen and the convenience of the people. Earlier, the 'Dasara Aahara Mela' was held on CADA premises and the Bharat Scouts and Guides Grounds. As the space on the CADA premises was congested, besides the shortage of parking space, it was shifted to the MUDA grounds.

In view of the varied tastes of the cosmopolitan visitors, who take part in Dasara festivities, it is decided to provide a wide variety of food items and applications have been invited from hoteliers, restaurants, caterers, organisations, entrepreneurs, women and self-help groups, to set up shops, said officials.

Officials said that besides native food items, food varieties from continental, regional and also from other states will be promoted in the Mela.

In view of the negative effects of the current food habits on physical and psychological health, stress will be on food items prepared from organic and natural agricultural produce and also from native millets.

Progressive farmers, natural farmers, organic farmers, millet growers, farmers associations, farmers organisations and farmer self-help groups have been invited to set up stalls, to provide natural and healthy food items.

While south Karnataka food items, north Karnataka food items and Tibetan food will represent Karnataka; Kashmiri, Punjabi, Rajasthani, North-East Indian, Andhra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Marathi style food items will represent India.

Among continental food, Chinese, Italian, French and African dishes are being explored, said, officials.