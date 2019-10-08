Mysuru's Mahisha Dasara Committee cancels protest

The members of Mahisha Dasara Celebration Committee have decided to submit a memorandum to President of India and decided not to protest on Vijayadashami day on Tuesday.

The members had decided to protest today, as they were not allowed to celebrate Mahisha Dasara recently.

Committee president Purushottam said, "As thousands of people gather here for Dasara Celebration, we have decided not to disturb them and thus cancel the protest. We will submit a memorandum to the President during his visit to Mysuru on October 10."

The Police had took 145 people into custody for trying to celebrate Mahisha Dasara a few days back.