NH-169 widening: Environmentalists confident of saving at least 400 trees from felling

Environmentalists on Tuesday exuded confidence that at least 400 trees out of the 2,616 trees that were proposed to be felled to facilitate the four-laning of NH-169 from Bikarnakatte to Mijar could be saved.

The Forest Department, along with the National Highway Authority of India officials and environmentalists, conducted a survey on the stretch on Monday.

The environmentalists and some local people opposed the felling of trees, while a few, including corporators, demanded that as many trees be saved as possible before taking up the work.

Corporator Shakeela Kava said that people have been inconvenienced by the narrow road for the last 30 years and there is a need to save nature while carrying out development works.

Another corporator, Kishore Kottari, appealed to the people to cooperate in the road-widening process.

Environmentalist Dinesh Holla said, “We want to save as many trees as possible and the transplantation of trees undertaken by environmentalist Jeet Milan Roche has seen a good success rate in the city. There is a need to make an effort to save trees. We are confident that at least 400 trees can be saved. We have also requested the Forest Department to provide details of the saplings to be planted for every tree that will be felled.”

Range Forest Officer Prashanth Pai said that the trees would be cut only after inspection and making sure that there are no bird nests in the trees.

“The trees have been identified and objections have been received. All efforts will be made to save the maximum number of trees. A report will be submitted to senior officials for further action,” the forest officials said.