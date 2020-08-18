One arrested for poaching deer in Mysuru

A Forest Department personnel has arrested a person for poaching deer and seized deer meat weighing 14 kg from him at Metikuppe forest range, Nagarahole forest in Karnataka.

The arrested man is identified as Mohan, a resident of Hirehalli 'A' colony. Mohan's accomplices Mahadev, Prakash and Shivalingegowda, residents of the same colony, however, escaped.

The Forest Department personnel, who found the bloodstains on the route from Hirehalli to Paduvarahalli lake, traced it and nabbed the accused, along with the deer meat. The other three have fled the spot, according to Range Forest Officer Santosh M Hugar.