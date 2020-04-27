One more COVID-19 positive case reported from Mandya

Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Mandya,
  • Apr 27 2020, 15:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2020, 15:17 ist
A 50-year-old man from Nagamangala, Mandya district tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

With this, the number of positive cases has increased to 17. The number of active cases is 13. Four persons who were under treatment, have tested negative and have been shifted from the designated COVID-19 hospital in Mandya to the public quarantine at a hostel in Mandya. 


This is the first case from Nagamangala. The patient 505 has a travel history to Mumbai, Maharashtra.

