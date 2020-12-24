Online workshop on testing, evaluation in Urdu held

Sathish Kumar T R
Sathish Kumar T R, Mysuru, DHNS , Mysuru,
  • Dec 24 2020, 00:18 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2020, 02:00 ist
Participants during the online workshop on testing and evaluation in Urdu at NTS-I, CIIL, in Mysuru, recently.

A five-day online training-cum-workshop on ‘Testing and Evaluation’ for teachers, assistant professors, lecturers and research scholars of Urdu began at National Testing Service-India (NTS-I) of Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL), Mysuru, recently.

Biresh Kumar, resource person (academic-Hindi), NTS-I, briefed about the activities of CIIL and its various schemes, in his inaugural address. He emphasised on the activities and important developments of NTS-I in the area of testing and evaluation and asked to participants to make use of the opportunity.

Experts like Sajid Jamal, department of Education, Aligarh Muslim University, UP; Zubair Shadab Khan, CPDMT, Aligarh Muslim University; and Md Rizwan, department of Persian, Maulana Azad National Urdu University; trained the participants in various academic and technical sessions. NTS-I junior resource persons (academic-Urdu) G M Ansari, Md Saleem Ahmed and Taiyab Ali Khan organised the workshop under the guidance of Pankaj Dwivedi, officer in-charge, NTS-I, P Dharmesh Fernandez, Head, Centre for Testing & Evaluation, CIIL, C G Venkatesha Murthy, Director, CIIL, Mysuru.

testing and evaluation
teachers
CIIL

