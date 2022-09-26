President Murmu inaugurates Dasara festivities in Mysuru

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday launched 'Nada Habba Dasara' 2022 by showering flowers on the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari at the temple atop Chamundi Hill during the auspicious Vrischika lagna between 9.45 and 10.05 am.
A huge dais was set up atop the hill for the programme.
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, District in charge Minister S T Somashekar and other dignitaries were present.
The President had darshan of the presiding deity before launching the festival.
This kickstarts the 10-day Dasara festival, which is being held in a grand manner this year.
A slew of other events like Dasara flower show, Dasara exhibition, cultural programmes in the Mysuru Palace will also be inaugurated in the evening.
