Rains lash Mysuru, surrounding areas

Heavy rains accompanied by thunder and lightning lashed Mysuru and surrounding areas for more than an hour on Sunday evening.
The rains that started at around 8.30 pm poured for an hour, bringing respite from the heat for the people of Mysuru.
While Nanjangud received moderate rains, Jayapura and Varuna received a good spell of rains.
Srirangapatna in Mandya district also received heavy rains.
