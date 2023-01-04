6 injured in LPG cylinder blast in Mysuru

Six injured in LPG cylinder blast in Mysuru

The incident occurred due to overnight leakage from the cylinder

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jan 04 2023, 22:07 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2023, 02:49 ist
Credit: Special Arrangement

Six persons were injured as an LPG cylinder exploded at the residence of a personnel of the Fire and Emergency Services department in the staff quarters at Bannimantap here on Wednesday morning. They are being treated in a private hospital in the city.

Geetha, 32, is severely injured, with 40 per cent burns, while her husband Mahadev, 38, a fireman, their 8-year-old daughter and five-year-old son suffered 20 per cent burn injuries.

Women of two adjoining houses Savitha and Bhagya suffered 10 per cent to 15 per cent burn injuries.

The incident occurred due to overnight leakage from the cylinder. When Geetha lit the stove at around 7.30 am, the cylinder exploded. Fire personnel rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. The injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment. 

Mahadev’s house suffer major damages, while two adjoining houses were partially damaged. The Narasimharaja police have registered a case.  

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
cylinder blast
Mysuru

What's Brewing

IISc tool tests electrically charged bone regeneration

IISc tool tests electrically charged bone regeneration

Was on verge of depression after 'War': Hrithik Roshan

Was on verge of depression after 'War': Hrithik Roshan

Rahul's tee becomes popular among Amethi's Cong workers

Rahul's tee becomes popular among Amethi's Cong workers

CES gadgets take aim at snoring, pee and even surgery

CES gadgets take aim at snoring, pee and even surgery

Want to start running barefoot? Here's a quick guide

Want to start running barefoot? Here's a quick guide

 