Six injured in LPG cylinder blast in Mysuru

Six persons were injured as an LPG cylinder exploded at the residence of a personnel of the Fire and Emergency Services department in the staff quarters at Bannimantap here on Wednesday morning. They are being treated in a private hospital in the city.

Geetha, 32, is severely injured, with 40 per cent burns, while her husband Mahadev, 38, a fireman, their 8-year-old daughter and five-year-old son suffered 20 per cent burn injuries.

Women of two adjoining houses Savitha and Bhagya suffered 10 per cent to 15 per cent burn injuries.

The incident occurred due to overnight leakage from the cylinder. When Geetha lit the stove at around 7.30 am, the cylinder exploded. Fire personnel rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. The injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Mahadev’s house suffer major damages, while two adjoining houses were partially damaged. The Narasimharaja police have registered a case.