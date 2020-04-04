Srikanteshwara Rathotsava held in simple manner

Following the outbreak of COVID-19, Srikanteshwara Swamy Rathotsava was held in simple manner inside the temple, on Saturday.

The utsava murthy was placed in a small chariot and rathotsava was performed inside the temple. However, all religious rituals and puja were performed by priests, led by Nagachandra Dixit. The rituals were held between 5.25 am and 6.30 am.

It was a disappointment to the devotees as it was a low-key affair this time. A large number of devotees used to participate in the event every year.