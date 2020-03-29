Staff of 'More' supermarket booked for discrimination

Staff of 'More' supermarket booked for discriminating Naga students

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  Mar 29 2020, 21:03 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2020, 21:03 ist
Representative image. (DH photo)

Police have taken the manager and staff of a ‘More’ supermarket into custody for discriminating Naga migrants by not allowing purchase groceries at the shop, on Sunday.

Krishnaraja Police registered FIR against the shop manager and taken the staff into their custody. Two students from North East, who are pursuing education in Mysuru, had visited a ‘More’ shop but, the staff and the manager restricted them from entering the shop.

Despite, the students pleaded, they were not allowed to purchase groceries. One of them told, “We are Indians and humans. Why we are discriminated. We need groceries like others.”

The Police took up the case as a video of the staff and the manager discriminating them had gone viral. The Police registered FIR against the shop staff and manager.

City Police Commissioner Chandragupta urged people, the shop keepers, and the staff not to involve in such act. The Commissioner called the people to behave in a responsible manner during the time of crises. 

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Karnataka
Racial Discrimination
